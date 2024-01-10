Solar Energy System Delivers Power To Batteries, Offering Renewable And Clean Energy Source For Different Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Byron B. of Battle Mountain, NV is the creator of the 3.6 Volt Solar Charge System, a solar panel charging system designed to supply power to two NI-MH batteries. Four solar panels in the front absorb solar energy and supply power to the batteries via a charge controller, allowing a power cord to attach directly from the system to a device for receiving renewable power. A rechargeable battery and a photovoltaic system that work in conjunction to generate power. The system effectively replaces dead or non-functioning batteries that cannot be recharged. Users can power their electronics with renewable energy rather than expensive lithium-ion batteries.A plastic case or frame is intended to house several rechargeable batteries, a computer chip to control the recharging of the batteries, and the required number of photovoltaic panels to provide power. All electrical wires are used to connect all the components between the device and an industrial system. A cover panel with an angled mounting surface can be used to mount the device on a supporting surface.The market for solar energy products is experiencing significant growth and evolution on a year-to-year basis. The solar energy sector is highly dynamic with advancements in technology, decreasing costs, and increasing awareness of renewable energy driving market expansion. The cost of solar panels and associated components has been decreasing steadily over the years, and this reduction in costs is making solar energy more economically viable and accessible to a broader range of consumers, businesses, and governments. Growing awareness of environmental issues and a commitment to sustainable practices are driving individuals and organizations to adopt clean energy solutions like solar power. Being able to replace unusable batteries with renewable energy through the 3.6 Volt Solar Charge System innovates these products and could be a significant enhancement to any solar energy manufacturer's product line.Byron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his 3.6 Volt Solar Charge System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the 3.6 Volt Solar Charge System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...