Gatorpac's Veteran Leadership Fund Endorses JR Majewski In Ohio Congressional District Nine Republican Primary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GatorPAC's Veteran Leadership Fund Endorses JR Majewski in Ohio District 9 U.S. Congress Race

GatorPAC Chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness announced today the committee's Veterans Leadership Fund has endorsed JR Majewski In Ohio Congressional District 9.

- Colonel Rob Maness, retired, ChairmanGULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GatorPAC's Veteran Leadership Fund, an initiative of the leading political action committee, has officially announced their endorsement of JR Majewski in the upcoming Republican primary for Ohio's Ninth Congressional District. Majewski, a veteran and nuclear energy industry executive, has received widespread support for his commitment to conservative values and dedication to serving his community.GatorPAC's endorsement of Majewski comes after a thorough evaluation of all candidates in the race. The committee was impressed by Majewski's strong stance on issues such as limited government, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the Second Amendment. His experience in the energy industry and his service in the military are strong indicators he has the necessary skills and values to effectively represent the people of Ohio's Ninth District."We are proud to endorse JR Majewski in the Republican primary for Ohio's Ninth Congressional District," said GatorPAC Chairman retired colonel Rob Maness. "His dedication to conservative principles and his experience as a veteran and in industry make him the ideal candidate to represent the people of Ohio. We have full confidence in his ability to lead and make positive changes in Congress."Majewski expressed his gratitude for GatorPAC's endorsement, stating, "I am honored to receive the endorsement of GatorPAC. As a veteran and energy industry executive, I understand the importance of limited government and fiscal responsibility. I am committed to fighting for the values and interests of the people of Ohio's Ninth District and I am grateful to have the support of GatorPAC and its Veteran Leadership Fund in this race."The Republican primary for Ohio's Ninth Congressional District is set to take place on May 4th, 2021. With GatorPAC's endorsement, Majewski's campaign is already showing significant momentum.

Rob Maness

GatorPAC/Veterans Leadership Fund

‪(985) 250-1689‬

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Other