Trend Companies Appoints Charlie Hart As Chief Growth Officer

The Talent Management and Influencer Marketing Firm Announces It Has Appointed Industry Veteran Charlie Hart as Trend Companies' New CGO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Full-service talent management and influencer marketing agency Trend Companies expands its executive leadership team by hiring industry leader Charlie Hart to help manage and drive the company's growth initiatives. Hart is a seasoned communications and digital marketing professional, having spent the last year serving as the Executive Vice President of Integrated Media at Current Global, a global communications agency, and the last decade at PR giant Weber Shandwick. During her most recent tenure at Current Global, she led Integrated Media, which was a multidisciplinary team of PR, social and influencer marketing strategists.

With a proven track record of success in the influencer marketing industry and a strong background in business development, strategic planning, and building a culture of innovation, Hart is well-equipped to lead Trend into a new phase of growth. Hart will work closely with Trend's executive leadership team and will support the following divisions:



Trend Management - Management for a diverse roster of social media creators and personalities spanning fashion, lifestyle, beauty, food, wellness and parenting.

Trend Athletes - Management for a range of talent who inspire through sport, including professional and collegiate athletes, sports personalities and sports creators. Trend Social - A full-service influencer marketing agency that uses data and deep industry intelligence to create needle-moving campaigns.

"One of the things that attracted me to Trend Companies was its mission to create a new kind of agency that redefines the relationship between creators, talent managers and brands," said Charlie Hart. "I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and play my part in building a company that has so much potential to challenge the status quo in the industry."

Hart's extensive leadership experience includes a 12-year tenure at global communications firm Weber Shandwick where she led social, digital, and influencer marketing strategy for a portfolio of digitally innovative brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charlie as our new Chief Growth Officer," said Ted Raad, CEO and founder of Trend Companies. "Charlie has a proven track record of leading innovation and fostering a culture of continuous growth. Her expertise and vision will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities and driving unparalleled growth to heights beyond what our creators and brand partners could have dreamed of."

