Lincoln Expands Leadership Team

Lincoln Welcomes New Board Members

PROVIDENCE, RI / January 10, 2024 / Lincoln Holdco, the parent company of TitleEase, a pioneering franchisor in the title and settlement services sector, proudly announces the appointment of Pat Lamb and Todd Wade as new independent members of its board of directors, reinforcing its commitment to good governance and supporting the leadership team during a period of sustained growth. The appointments are effective as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Pat Lamb commented, "I am excited to join the Lincoln board and bring my expertise to the team. TitleEase is a truly innovative offering and the company's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with my vision for success in the title and settlement services sector."

Todd Wade echoed the sentiment, stating, "I am enthusiastic about contributing to TitleEase's journey as a board member of Lincoln. The company's forward-thinking approach and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs resonate with my professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued success and excellence in the industry."

CEO Joseph D'Urso expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Pat and Todd to the Lincoln and TitleEase team. Both are professionals of exceptional caliber who will add valuable knowledge and experience as we enter this growth phase in our business. These additions to our board also reflect our commitment to good governance and delivering value to our shareholders."

TitleEase, which provides a streamlined and compliant route for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate their own title agency, continues to empower innovative companies and entrepreneurs nationwide. The TitleEase system enables its franchisees to create enterprise value without the complexities of building a company from scratch.

For insights into TitleEase and its exceptional franchise opportunities, please contact us at (877) 696-5462 or visit .

About Lincoln: Lincoln Holdco is the parent company of Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services, LLC and TitleEase LLC. Lincoln Abstract offers a full range of title and settlement services nationwide and TitleEase is an innovative franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services sector. TitleEase offers franchisees a turnkey title and closing business that is fully compliant and ready to operate efficiently. TitleEase provides a swift and efficient pathway for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business while leveraging their expertise. For more information, contact TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 or visit .

Pat Lamb:

Todd Wade:

Contact Information

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

[email protected]

877-696-5462

SOURCE: Lincoln Holdco

