1 Billion Pounds Of Excess Inventory Sold Through Spoiler Alert All-Time

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Spoiler Alert , the CPG industry's leading digital platform for managing slow-moving and obsolete inventory, announced this month that it has helped its customers sell over 1 billion pounds of inventory since the company's sales platform launched in 2019. This achievement is a testament to Spoiler Alert's company mission to power the waste-free economy and prevent usable product from going to waste.

Spoiler Alert had previously announced that the company's customers, which include some of the world's largest CPG companies, had sold over 2 million cases of excess inventory in January 2022 alone, marking a significant milestone. The technology company has continued to build on that success, and this latest milestone is another significant achievement.

The Spoiler Alert platform digitizes the discounting process, allowing CPG companies to seamlessly list and manage discontinued, slow-moving, and short-dated inventory. Paired with a playbook for discounting teams, a robust network and powerful data insights, Spoiler Alert streamlines the end-to-end transaction and enables perishable inventory to be moved faster and to a wider set of channels. Taken together, this drives increased sales for CPG manufacturers, a stronger supply of opportunistic inventory for closeout channels, and less waste overall.

"When we brought to market our new product offering 4 years ago, we did so with the hope and vision that it could power the next generation of waste prevention strategies within CPG," said Spoiler Alert CEO and Co-Founder Ricky Ashenfelter. "There's still a long way to go in powering the waste-free economy, but this is a huge step in the right direction."

This milestone helps reduce the amount of methane produced in landfills and increase access to food and personal care items for lower-income consumers who often turn to discount stores and non-profit organizations.

Since its founding in 2015, Spoiler Alert has been pursuing its mission to reduce waste through technology. In 2019, the company shifted its focus to helping CPG manufacturers sell obsolete and slow-moving inventory into the discount market. Today, the company powers excess inventory management at over 300 manufacturing plants and distribution centers across the U.S. In 2022, Spoiler Alert helped its customers sell more than 325 million pounds of excess inventory, as outlined in the company's annual Impact Report .

About Spoiler Alert:

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping CPG companies manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert's platform enables CPG customers, including Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, Johnsonville, and Bimbo, to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers.

