Azerbaijan Improves Legislation On Financial Leasing Requirements

One of the changes made to the Tax Code in the direction of
reducing the tax burden of entrepreneurial subjects and promoting
entrepreneurial activity is the improvement of the provisions in
the legislation on financial leasing.
It was reported that until the recent changes, leasing companies
could not offset the VAT amounts they paid when acquiring the
assets they leased, so the amount of tax was included in the value
of the asset.
"This limited the ability of business entities that acquired
assets under financial leasing to offset VAT and created a tax
burden on capital investment. However, if the assets were acquired
through bank loans, business entities could offset the VAT amounts
paid for those assets, and as a result, financing instruments in
the financial sector created tax burden differences, which had a
negative impact on the competitiveness of the leasing market.
With the latest changes in the Tax Code, both leasing companies
and leasing entrepreneurs have the opportunity to offset the VAT
amounts paid when acquiring assets. Thus, the main goal of the
change is to create an equal tax regime for financing instruments,
increase efficiency, reduce the tax burden by transferring VAT to
the final consumer along the value chain, and optimise the tax
burden by giving business entities the right to offset the paid
VAT.
Interest on loans, which is the income of leasing companies,
continues to be exempted from VAT as financial services. In
addition, if the assets were acquired by the leasing companies
without paying VAT, both the value of the asset and the loan
interest on providing those assets to business entities within the
framework of financial leasing will continue to be fully exempted
from VAT.
Another important change is that if the lessee transfers the
rights and obligations under the financial leasing contract to
another person, the relationship between the lessor and the new
buyer is considered a financial lease, a continuation of the
previous contract.
If the financial leasing contract is terminated prematurely and
if the transaction does not comply with the requirements of Article
140.2 of the Tax Code, such transaction will not be considered
financial leasing. At this time, the taxes will be determined
according to the Tax Code.
Thus, the final result of the changes will be the promotion of
the leasing tool and the conditions for the subjects who will
participate in this process to use this tool more."
