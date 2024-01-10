Satellite Imagery Confirms Destruction Of Russian Air Base In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 4, 2024, a Russian base was destroyed in Ukraine's attack on the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea's Novofedorivka.
The relevant satellite imagery was posted by Brady Africk, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Damage from recent Ukrainian strikes on a Russian base in Crimea is visible in new satellite imagery,” Africk wrote.
In his words, this site is more than 120 kilometers from the front line.
A reminder that Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian military targeted a Russian command post at the Saky airfield.
