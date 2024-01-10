France Excluded From Armenian-Azerbaijani Normalization Process - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. France was
excluded from the normalization process between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special
Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told L'Opinion, Trend reports.
Commenting on the arrest of a French citizen, Martin Ryan,
Amirbayov condemned the biased pro-Armenian position of France,
including the French side's continued supply of weapons and
equipment to Yerevan, as well as its active attempts to promote a
draft anti-Azerbaijani resolution in the UN Security Council.
"France is now removed from its role as a mediator [between
Azerbaijan and Armenia] and is even harming the EU's role in this
matter," he said.
Azerbaijani authorities arrested Martin Ryan on espionage
charges on December 4, 2023. Being the CEO of the Baku-based
company Merkorama LLC, Ryan was manipulated by the French agent of
the 2nd DGSE (General Directorate for External Security), who
engaged him in secret cooperation and was subsequently expelled
from Baku.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said that judicial
authorities ordered his detention for a period of four months,
adding that the French Embassy in Baku was immediately notified of
the arrest.
Measures carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan
in early December 2023 resulted in the exposure of an extensive
network of agents of French intelligence services in the
country.
Dozens of French spies were identified in a short period, some
of whom had been operating in Azerbaijan at one point or another,
and some of whom continued to work undercover in various countries
and reputable international organizations.
