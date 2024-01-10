CSTO Permanent Council Runs Kazakhstan-Chaired Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. The first
meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization)
Permanent Council in 2024 has been held under the chairmanship of
Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's government.
Taking into consideration Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the
organization from January 1st of this year, the country's permanent
representative to the CSTO, Marat Syzdykov, was elected chairman of
the Permanent Council in accordance with the rotation concept.
The meeting considered a number of documents, including a draft
Action Plan for the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO
Collective Security Council's November (2023) session, as well as
the implementation of priority areas of the organization's
activities under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.
