Ship Movement In Dardanelles Strait Halts Due To Snowstorm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Turkish authorities on Wednesday closed the Dardanelles Strait, suspending the movement of ships in both directions due to a heavy snowstorm, low visibility and thick fog, said Turkiye's Anadolu News Agency (AA).
It pointed out it is the second closure of the Strait since yesterday; Tuesday, when the Turkish authorities closed the passageway located in the northwest of the country to ships for about six continuous hours due to bad weather.
Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned of strong snowstorms in Istanbul and its neighboring states for three days, starting today. (end)
ta
MENAFN10012024000071011013ID1107704793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.