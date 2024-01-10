Ship Movement In Dardanelles Strait Halts Due To Snowstorm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Turkish authorities on Wednesday closed the Dardanelles Strait, suspending the movement of ships in both directions due to a heavy snowstorm, low visibility and thick fog, said Turkiye's Anadolu News Agency (AA).

It pointed out it is the second closure of the Strait since yesterday; Tuesday, when the Turkish authorities closed the passageway located in the northwest of the country to ships for about six continuous hours due to bad weather.

Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned of strong snowstorms in Istanbul and its neighboring states for three days, starting today. (end)

ta









MENAFN10012024000071011013ID1107704793