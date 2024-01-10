Kuwait Opens New Cybersecurity Ctr. To Keep Threats At Bay

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated on Wednesday a new cybersecurity center as part of national efforts to bolster security against potential cyber threats. Hailing the new center as a "cornerstone" of information technology infrastructure, a foreign ministry statement described it as part of a national cybersecurity system aiming to deal with internal and external threats. Boosting cybersecurity awareness among foreign ministry personnel is chief among the newly-opened center's objectives, added the statement. (end) nma

