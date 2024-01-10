               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Opens New Cybersecurity Ctr. To Keep Threats At Bay


1/10/2024 10:05:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated on Wednesday a new cybersecurity center as part of national efforts to bolster security against potential cyber threats.
Hailing the new center as a "cornerstone" of information technology infrastructure, a foreign ministry statement described it as part of a national cybersecurity system aiming to deal with internal and external threats.
Boosting cybersecurity awareness among foreign ministry personnel is chief among the newly-opened center's objectives, added the statement. (end)
nma



MENAFN10012024000071011013ID1107704792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search