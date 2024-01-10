Saudi, German Officials Discuss Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed cooperation with German Vice-Chancellor for Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck on Wednesday. A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said that the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to discussions on the latest regional and international developments. (end) as

