Madison River Capital Makes Strategic Investment Into Senior Care Therapy

NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison River Capital ("MRC"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with and building leading businesses across a variety of industries, today announced that funds affiliated with MRC have made an investment into Senior Care Therapy ("SCT"). SCT is a leading provider of patient-centered psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population in sub-acute, long-term care, and assisted living communities. Proceeds of the investment, along with additional operational resources from MRC, will be utilized to facilitate the continued expansion of SCT's high-quality mental health offering to residents in long term care ("LTC") facilities.

SCT's licensed providers deliver individualized mental health and psychology services to thousands of individuals in more than 300 facilities across four states on the east coast of the U.S. The investment by MRC brings together strategic resources and capital to assist

SCT's management team in continuing the growth of SCT's footprint with the goal of accelerating expansion of mental health services to an underserved population.

"The SCT management team, led by Alisa Rosenfeld, has built a strong platform focused on providing high-quality services to LTC residents with a clear focus on successful partnerships with facility owners," said Jeffrey Winter, Senior Managing Director and Operating Partner at MRC. Michael Somma, Managing Director at MRC, added "We are enthusiastic about the partnership with SCT, and are encouraged that Alisa and the management team will continue to own a significant portion of the company, creating an aligned vision and strategic plan to grow in both existing and new markets."

"MRC's investment is a vote of confidence in the high-quality, patient-centric care that this company was built upon, and will allow us to accelerate access to much needed psychological and mental health services to the geriatric population," said Alisa Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Therapy. "With this partnership, we will be well positioned to continue supporting LTC facility owners and operators with expanded resources and clinically necessary care for its patient population."

Madison River Capital ("MRC") is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with founders and building leading businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on healthcare and industrials. After founding and building the corporate private equity effort at Jefferson River Capital, the family office of Tony James, the team spun out of Jefferson River Capital to continue pursuing its strategy of acquiring and growing businesses in the lower middle market. MRC is comprised of ten investing and operating professionals with a long history of working together since 2013.

Senior Care Therapy ("SCT") is a leading provider of patient-centered psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population in sub-acute, long-term care, and assisted living communities. SCT was founded in 2008 by Alisa Y. Rosenfeld, LCSW as a solution to the lack of sufficient psychological support for patients she encountered while working as Director of Social Services in a Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, New Jersey. Since that time,

SCT has grown to be a leading provider of critical mental health services within 300+ facilities across multiple states.

