Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Exceeds Company Record, Opening 62 New Restaurants In 2023

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today that it achieved a historic year of development success in 2023, opening a company-record 62 new restaurants across the country, including the brand's 500th location. Additionally, as a result of franchise development agreements signed in 2023 with both new and existing franchisees, Freddy's is set to further expand its footprint in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, among other key markets. Freddy's is also accelerating growth in Canada, recently signing its second development agreement North of the border to bring five new restaurants to Alberta.

"We maintained strong growth momentum throughout 2023, and I'm incredibly proud of the milestones we've been able to achieve," said Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "The success is a testament to our dedicated team and passionate network of franchisees who are committed to operating The Freddy's Way and ensuring their restaurants promote our three core pillars – quality, hospitality and cleanliness. We are fortunate to have best-in-class operators as partners, and it's incredibly rewarding to see them open their new Freddy's restaurants."

Along with the brand's expansion to over 500 operating locations, Freddy's opened its first restaurant within a Major League Baseball stadium at the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium and unveiled a new restaurant prototype at its corporate-owned location in Belleville, Illinois. Freddy's wide variety of traditional and non-traditional restaurants have consistently earned the brand recognition as a leading fast-casual concept and franchise system, including being named #23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, #46 on QSR Magazine's esteemed QSR 50 list and #70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Freddy's is entering 2024 with a robust pipeline of over 130 locations in development and between 60-70 of those slated to open in 2024. The brand's exceptional commitment to franchisees, team members, and one-of-a-kind Freddy's guest experience help support the greater development goal of reaching 800 operating restaurants by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in the United States and Canada. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7854; or contact Gregg Most and Jim Werschler at [email protected] for Canadian inquiries. Prospective franchisees can also visit freddysfranchising for the latest information regarding available opportunities.

