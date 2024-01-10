Sagawa Express Partners With Sumitomo And Dexterity To Pioneer Robotic Truck Loading In Japan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Japanese Parcel Leader to Leverage AI in Closing Transportation and Logistics Gap Predicted for 2030

SG Holdings Co., Ltd. (SG Holdings), Sagawa Express Co., Ltd. (Sagawa Express), Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo), and Dexterity Inc. (Dexterity) announced a partnership to leverage AI-powered robots to load parcel trucks in Japan.

As part of the partnership, Sagawa Express, one of Japan's leading logistics and delivery service providers, will begin harnessing Dexterity's AI technology to power robots capable of loading trucks with randomized boxes. Before scaling deployment, Dexterity's AI will learn from Sagawa Express's logistics operations, ensuring that Dexterity's dual-arm robot - the DexR - will fit seamlessly into Sagawa's existing logistics infrastructure.

Japan's declining labor force is anticipated to impact many sectors and may lead to a 35% transportation capacity shortage by 2030.1 Sagawa initiated this partnership, hoping to mitigate this shortfall by using robots to tackle the most physically demanding tasks facing their team.

"Sagawa's core vision means that packages must be delivered quickly and with care. Our manual truck loaders have been at the forefront of providing this experience for our customers," said Sagawa Express General Manager of Operations Seiichi Watanabe. "The physical challenges associated with loading and declining labor force in Japan mean we must use innovation to help our operations team handle the toughest challenges in parcel distribution. By leveraging Dexterity's advanced AI technology, our team will be able to focus on higher value-add tasks without interrupting our operations."

Working together with Sumitomo, an exclusive distributor of Dexterity in Japan, the truck loading partnership will start in 2024 with a plan to integrate into Sagawa's newest distribution center following a successful first pilot.



Dexterity previously announced its DexR mobile truck loading robot in September. The robot's unique dual-arm design and onboard AI enable it to match operational loading speeds and packing requirements without knowing the size, weight, or shape of boxes before they arrive at the robot - a process described as "playing 3D Tetris with up to 50lb boxes."

"Sagawa shares our vision of supply chain innovation in Japan," said Samir Menon, founder and CEO of Dexterity AI. "With our shared approach to skill-rich, adaptable robots, Sagawa, Sumitomo, and Dexterity will help close the transportation and logistics capacity gap predicted for 2030."

The partnership builds upon Dexterity and Sumitomo's previously announced partnership to deploy 1,500 robots in Japanese warehouses by 2026. For more information, visit



About SG Holdings:

As a comprehensive logistics group, SG Holdings is promoting automation and manpower saving with technology in order to continue providing stable logistics as a social infrastructure. Including this project, SG Holdings keep investing in IT to realize a sustainable society through logistics, in collaboration with diverse partners across industrial boundaries.

About Sagawa Express:

As a "True Partner and Logistics solutions Provider" that contributes to the development of customers, Sagawa Express will enhance and expand delivery business and provide comprehensive solutions in cooperation with group companies.



As a part of the social responsibility of a logistics company, we will give a first priority to safety, putting our efforts into environmental conservation and social contribution activities, and we aim to achieve sustainable growth.

About Sumitomo Corporation:

Through its corporate venture capital (CVC) arm, Presidio Ventures Inc., Sumitomo invested in Dexterity in 2020 and has been the exclusive distributor for Dexterity's products and services in Japan since 2022. Leveraging its network and comprehensive capabilities developed through long-term business relationships such as those with SG Holdings and Sagawa Express, Sumitomo aims to contribute to the development of regional communities and industries, including solving logistics challenges.

About Dexterity, Inc.:

Dexterity, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based robotics company specializing in creating intelligent robots with human-like dexterity. By automating repetitive tasks, Dexterity's full-stack robotics solutions unlock the maximum value of the workforce, allowing employees to focus on higher-level, cognitive work. With applications in logistics, warehousing, and supply chain operations, Dexterity's robots excel in complex manipulations in unpredictable environments. To learn more, visit

.

1

