Deltek Earns A Top 10 Spot In Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards, Honoring The Best Places To Work In 2024

Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been ranked eighth out

of 100 companies in Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 . Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a

company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Deltek is ranked #8 among large companies on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list

"What a great way to kick off the year! I know that Deltek is a great place to work, and I'm proud and excited to see that so many current and former team members feel the same," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek . "To have Deltek named as one of the top ten places to work in the United States and to be recognized alongside other top tech companies, including NVIDIA and ServiceNow, is incredible. Our employees are the backbone of Deltek Project Nation – and this recognition is a reflection of the culture that we've built and contribute to every day."



"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

Hundreds of reviews from former and current Deltek employees on Glassdoor have praised the company for the employee experience "surpassing expectations," for a "warm and welcoming" environment with "great people," and appreciate that Deltek "truly values employees." This employee sentiment is backed up by years of recognition as a great place to work, with honors from regional, national, and international media outlets, and industry organizations taking notice of Deltek's culture of inclusion, innovation, and deep focus on creating an environment where employees can thrive.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook). The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr/BPTW .

To learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture, visit deltek/careers .

