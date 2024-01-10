TGS: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (10 January 2024) – Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer, has today purchased 4,500 shares in TGS ASA at a price of NOK 109.61 per share. Following this, he directly and indirectly holds 175,281 shares in TGS ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.