Party Supplies Market Size To Reach USD 28.9 Billion, Expanding At A CAGR Of 7.8% By 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global party supplies market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for party supplies is estimated to reach US$ 28.9 billion by the end of 2031. Rising health awareness prompts demand for party supplies focusing on safety and hygiene, such as eco-friendly, biodegradable disposables and allergen-free decorations, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Emphasis on inclusive designs, including supplies suitable for diverse cultural celebrations and accessible designs accommodating individuals with disabilities marks a growing trend in the market. Partnerships with local artisans and small-scale manufacturers introduce unique, handcrafted party supplies, fostering a niche market for one-of-a-kind, artisanal products in contrast to mass-produced goods.

Introduction of subscription-based party supply services offering curated, themed boxes delivered periodically, providing convenience and novelty for recurrent celebratory needs. Integration of technology in party supplies, such as LED lighting decorations, interactive games, or augmented reality components, adds a modern twist to celebrations, enticing tech-savvy consumers.

Party Supplies Market: Competitive Landscape

The party supplies market thrives in a competitive landscape with key players like Unique Industries, American Greetings, and Party City dominating. Intense rivalry fosters innovation, driving diverse product offerings-from themed decorations and tableware to balloons and costumes.

Online retail expansion, coupled with growing consumer interest in unique and personalized party experiences, fuels market growth. Emerging players focusing on eco-friendly, sustainable supplies and niche customization cater to evolving consumer demands, intensifying competition.

Factors like price competitiveness, product quality, and strategic marketing influence consumer preferences, reshaping the dynamic and vibrant party supplies market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



AGC LLC (American Greetings Corporation)

ArtisanoDesigns

Disney

Dixie (Georgia-Pacific)

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Lowe's (Chinet)

Meredith Corporation (Martha Stewart)

Party City

Unique Industries Inc. Wilton Brands LLC

Product Portfolio



Artisano Designs offers a diverse range of elegant and personalized wedding favors and gifts . Their collection includes unique and stylish favors, including candles, coasters, and practical keepsakes, perfect for weddings and special occasions.

Disney's product portfolio features an extensive array of merchandise , from toys and clothing to home decor, inspired by beloved Disney characters and franchises. Their offerings encompass a magical world of toys, accessories, and apparel appealing to Disney enthusiasts of all ages. Dixie is known for its line of disposable paper tableware and disposable cutlery , providing convenient and reliable solutions for everyday use, parties, and events. Their portfolio includes plates, cups, and utensils designed for convenience without compromising on quality and style.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Decorations, including balloons, banners, and scene setters, take the lead in the diverse party supplies market landscape.

Birthday Party occasions lead the party supplies market, followed closely by non-birthday party celebrations, driving demand for diverse supplies. Personalized party supplies lead the market due to increasing consumer demand for customized and unique items for special occasions.

Party Supplies Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing demand for personalized party supplies catering to unique themes and individual preferences drives market growth.

Increased online retailing amplifies consumer access to a vast array of party supplies, fostering market expansion.

Rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable party supplies reflects evolving consumer consciousness and shapes market trends.

Growing popularity of themed parties and events drives demand for specialized party supplies, creating niche markets. Introduction of innovative and novel party supplies, including new themes, unique decorations, and accessories, stimulates consumer interest and market growth.

Global Party Supplies Market: Regional Profile



North America leads the market, driven by a robust culture of celebrations and festivities . High disposable incomes, coupled with a penchant for themed parties and elaborate events, stimulate demand for a wide range of party supplies. Innovative product offerings and e-commerce advancements further propel market growth in this region.

Europe embraces diverse cultural celebrations, influencing the demand for an assortment of party supplies . Sustainable and eco-friendly product preferences increasingly shape the market, aligning with the region's environmental consciousness. Market growth here is driven by unique and personalized party themes alongside a growing interest in DIY party decorations and crafts. Asia Pacific shows rapid market expansion , driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing middle-class population. Cultural festivals and social gatherings foster demand for party supplies, with an increasing inclination towards Western-style celebrations. E-commerce proliferation and urbanization further boost market growth in this region.

Party Supplies Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Decorations

Scene Setters

Candles

Confetti

Banners

Balloons

Party Lights

Others (Fluffy Decorations, etc.)

Cake Toppers & Candles

Invitations

Toys & Games

Baking Supplies

Party Favors

Noise Makers

Party Hats

Awards & Medals

Sports Favors

Favor Bags & Boxes

Tattoos

Thank You Gifts

Others (Lanyards, Bubbles, Stickers, etc.)

Tableware

Cups

Napkins

Plates

Table Cover

Straws

Bowls

Cutlery

Others (Dessert Plates, etc.)

Personalized Products Others (Take Away Gifts, Piñatas, etc.)

By Occasion



Birthday Party

Boys

Girls

Adults Non-birthday Party

By Category



Personalized Readily Available

By End Use



Individual Commercial

By Party Theme



Space

Football

Superhero

Disco Party

Sports

Princess

Poker/Casino

Paw Patrol Others (Circus Carnival, etc.)

By Pricing



Low

Medium High

By Distribution Channel



Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores Others (Departmental Stores, Retail Stores, etc.)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

