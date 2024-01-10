Telecommunications Market Research: 2023 Capex Forecast Indicates Decline In Telco Spending

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capex Forecast Check, 3Q23: Telco Spending Slips" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
New Research Publication Analyzes Telco Operator Market Growth and Spending Trends for 3Q23
In a crucial revelation, a recent research publication has delved into the 3Q23 capital expenditure (capex) trends within the telecommunications industry. The study provides a comprehensive review of the market growth and spending behaviors of telecommunication operators (telcos) against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment.
The publication presents a detailed analysis, highlighting a slight downward shift in the expected capex from the previous year's $328B to approximately $300-$310B for the year 2023. This adjustment is primarily a reflection of early revenue reports from key vendors to the telco market, pointing to a more considerable decline than previously anticipated.
Furthermore, the research casts a spotlight on varied performance across regions and vendors. Reports indicate a more pronounced slump in the Americas, as opposed to Asia, where the anticipated growth for 2023 has failed to manifest. Key market players such as Ericsson and Nokia experienced significant year-on-year drops in sales, with other prominent vendors also reporting notable variance in revenue trajectories.
The intricate dynamics of network infrastructure sales, macroeconomic factors, and telecom operators' spending habits are dissected in this new study, offering a critical resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the rapidly shifting telecommunications landscape. Important metrics and vendor performances, translated into actionable insights, underpin this meticulously prepared analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Summary Introduction Analysis Telco capex reports Telco NI vendor earnings Outlook Appendix
Companies Mentioned
A10 Networks Adtran Alphabet (GCP) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amdocs Aviat Networks Casa Systems Clearfield CommScope Corning Ericsson Fiberhome Fujitsu Limited Hengtong Optic Huawei Infinera Juniper Networks MasTec Microsoft (Azure) NEC Corp NetScout Systems Nokia Prysmian Samsung Electronics ZTE
