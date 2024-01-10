Alternative Utility Services Expands Service Offering To Include EV Charging-As-A-Service With No Capex Or Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) expands services to include EV Charging Stations nationwide.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AUS ( ) launches Charging-as-a-Service for their clients nationwide. With state and municipals ordinances requiring businesses to provide a minimum number of EV Charging Stations for their customers, Charging-as-a-Service removes the CapEx and debt barrier for the business and still comply.Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs commented“State, Federal and local officials are working on building out the EV Charging Infrastructure to make EV vehicles more accessible. By utilizing our Charging-as-a-service platform, the business takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital to attract EV customers. Our partner, Onsite Utility Services Capital , provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than 2 hours of charging per 4 port charging station per day. In fact, the business gets a bonus share of monthly revenue about that monthly fee. By removing the CapEx barrier, more facilities can offer EV Charging now instead of waiting for a budget cycle. Maintenance and service are included over the 10-year service term as well.”Sustainability and access to charging stations with availability have been shown to be an important factor for EV owners. National online platforms also provide additional visibility for the business.Jenna added,” AUS' goal is to make carbon reduction and energy savings available by removing the CapEx barrier for businesses and facilities nationwide. In fact, we offer LED Lighting and HVAC Energy and Power Optimization-as-a-Service and other solutions for companies through our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform.”About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company's exceptional staff of energy experts look to help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at ....

