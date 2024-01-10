Two Tails Pet Company Launches Patent-Pending Pet ID Tag Locket, Solving All Dog Tag Needs In One Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Tails Pet Company Logo

Two Tails Pet Company's new Pet ID Tag Locket in silver.

Two Tails Pet Company's new Pet ID Tag Locket in gold.

The Innovative Locking Mechanism Redefines Pet Safety while Providing a Fashion Forward, Tangle-Free Solution for Pet's Critical Information

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two Tails Pet Company , a leader in quality and stylish pet accessories, is excited to announce the release of its innovative Pet ID Tag Locket. This revolutionary new accessory not only offers superior security and personalization for furry companions but also tackles the discomfort and tangling issues commonly associated with wearing multiple traditional ID tags.Designed with active dogs in mind, the Pet ID Tag Locket features a patent-pending locking mechanism that stays securely closed, even during the most boisterous play sessions, ensuring the dog's comfort. Crafted from scratch-resistant and waterproof materials, this compact Pet ID Tag Locket provides a safe haven for up to four customizable sides. Gone are the days of tangled or awkwardly positioned tags that annoyingly clank around on collars and pull on the pet's hair. Each side of the locket can be carefully customized with essential details such as the owner's contact information, age, breed, microchip information, vaccinations, special behaviors, commands, allergies, vet contact information, and more. The Pet ID Tag Locket not only stands out for its functionality but also its adorable design, making it the most loving way to display a pet's important information."We are ecstatic to introduce the Two Tails Pet Company Pet ID Tag Locket, a product that merges innovation with practicality," says Jonathan Berenson, Owner of Two Tails Pet Company. "It's more than just a pet accessory; it provides pet owners with peace of mind. This tiny, yet exceptionally durable locket offers a stylish solution that captures all the necessary information."Also good news for Two Tails customers, the Pet ID Tag Locket seamlessly integrates with Two Tails' existing collection of round enamel ID tags, offering a modern and trendy aesthetic you can build on. These enamel ID tags are available in dozens of cute designs, come with laser-engraved information that won't fade, and can accommodate up to four lines of vital details.The Two Tails Pet Company Pet ID Tag Locket is now available for purchase at with options to personalize and enhance the safety and style for all dogs. For more information, visit the company's website and follow Two Tails Pet Company on Instagram at @twotailspetcompany .About Two Tails Pet CompanyFounded by a design and manufacturing duo based in Los Angeles, Two Tails Pet Company combines their expertise with love for pets to create top-tier, functional, and stylish dog and cat accessories, including enamel ID tags and Cactus Leather collars. Their dedication began when they searched for the perfect ID tag for their rescue pup, Luna, leading them to develop enamel ID tags that embrace modern and trendy aesthetics. Two Tails strives to bring joy to pets and their owners, producing products that encourage and enhance that shared happiness. For more information, visit .

Katy Saeger

Harmonica, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Two Tails Pet Company Pet ID Tag Locket