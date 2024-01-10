Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Announces Promotion Of Daniel Finnegan To Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert GreenspoonVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Finnegan to the position of Partner.Daniel Finnegan has been an integral part of the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team since 2020, consistently demonstrating exceptional legal skills, dedication to clients, and a commitment to the highest standards of professional excellence.In his new role as Partner, Daniel will continue to contribute to the firm's success by focusing on intellectual property matters, specifically patent prosecution. The promotion reflects his outstanding legal expertise, leadership qualities, and dedication to client service.“He blends passion for inventor success with keen patent prosecution skills and masterful command of his growing docket. Both prolific and meticulous, Daniel can boast hundreds, if not thousands, of satisfied clients he has served throughout the years,” DBL Partner Robert Greenspoon stated.“His calm and professional demeanor, combined with his track record of countless Patent Office successes, lead clients to return for his sound counsel whenever their new innovations require additional protections.”Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at DBL, stated,“Daniel has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal acumen and dedication to our clients. With his extensive expertise as a patent attorney, Daniel has been instrumental in guiding hundreds of inventors and companies through the intricate patent landscape with great skill and precision.”Daniel Finnegan holds a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and has a degree in Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Prior to law school, he worked professionally as a structural engineer designing skyscrapers, including New Jersey's tallest building.Managing Partner Thomas Dunlap added,“His promotion is a testament to his hard work, expertise in his practice areas, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are confident that he will continue to contribute significantly to the firm and the legal profession.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

