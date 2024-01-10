(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEICon, a first of its kind Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Conference, is thrilled to announce the engagement of underdog venture team as

its

producer for the Innovation Hub at

its inaugural event July 16-17, 2024, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.



underdog venture team is a team of passionate people who build brands and create value, with a social impact model at the core of all they do. underdog's experience in identifying Ahead-of-the-Trend startups in sports, entertainment, and innovation creates a seamless fit for

SEICon.



Continue Reading

SEICon partners with underdog venture team to produce its Innovation Hub

Post this

"We believe underdog is uniquely qualified to deliver a diverse blend of early-stage innovators and compelling speakers to educate & inspire our guests. Their unique agency + venture capital approach allows them to have a 360 insight most firms lack" said Shawn

Garrity, SEICon's Executive Producer.



There are over 75 Industry thought leaders and subject matter experts currently

listed on SEICon's (



( website with more to be announced.



"We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with

SEICon and curate the Innovation Hub. Our shared belief that innovation is the key differentiator in the sports and entertainment landscape is what excites us most" said Dan Mannix, Co-Founder, underdog venture team.



The Innovation Hub at

SEICon will be a dedicated space hosting over 40 cutting-edge startups across the sports and entertainment landscape, and feature programming and speakers from industry innovators, as well as curated investor and student engagements. More information on speakers, and participants coming soon.

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Register No .

Contact:

Tiffany Sorensen

[email protected]

917-282-7693

SOURCE SEICon