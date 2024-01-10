Yosemite Lodges Celebrate Major Milestone In Sustainable Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YOSEMITE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration, courage, and independence are headlining the new year at these Yosemite resorts, as they celebrate the graduation of their 500th

Youth Program Intern – a significant milestone that shouts from the mountaintops, "Yes, anything is possible!"

Rush Creek's commitment to providing opportunities for young adults has transformed the lives of 500 program interns.

Rush Creek Lodge & Spa's Youth Employment Program interns exploring Carlon Falls in Yosemite National Park

At Rush Creek Lodge & Spa and Evergreen Lodge at Yosemite , while guests from around the world are enjoying rich and memorable Yosemite adventures, behind the scenes the lodges fully self-fund and operate a groundbreaking onsite Youth Employment Program . The program works with under-resourced young adults aged 18-24, providing a combination of full-time work, social services support, and life-changing outdoor experiences to facilitate a successful transition into adulthood and independence.

"The young adults in our program work as full-time paid seasonal interns in all departments. They leave the city and their normal lives behind and come to live and work in the mountains. Not only do they learn a specific trade, they live in a supportive community and enjoy outdoor experiences that challenge, motivate, and inspire them as they plan for a successful life ahead," said Lee Zimmerman , CEO and co-founder of the innovative lodges, both Certified B Corporations.

The Youth Program originally launched at Evergreen Lodge in 2002 with a small group of participants and has grown to serve over 50 youth per year. At the lodges, interns are empowered with financial literacy and other life-skills training, from banking, budgeting, and long-term planning to job search, interviewing, and healthy lifestyle. In 2023 alone, interns earned over $400,000 and saved over 22% of their earnings, building meaningful assets to provide stability during life's transitions, and developing habits to last a lifetime. Since program inception, interns have earned over $3.5 million in wages and saved over $700,000 – an impressive savings rate of 20% of their gross wages. Interns with good savings habits also qualify for matching savings grants and post-graduate grants funded by the lodges' forward-thinking investors.

Rush Creek and Evergreen Lodge's commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for young adults has not only transformed the lives of its now 500 program participants, but has also established a replicable model for the hospitality industry and other businesses worldwide to leverage business for social good. The program is poised for further expansion with the imminent launch of Firefall Ranch , the third sister property, scheduled to make its grand debut this spring.

For a more detailed look at this inspiring program and milestone, see "Leading by Example: How our work/life program near Yosemite is helping young adults prepare for their futures ."

Or meet Ashley Franklin, 500 th

Youth Intern , and experience the pure joy in her firsthand telling of her Youth Program adventures in this charming new video interview .

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA

A fresh take on the Yosemite experience, Rush Creek Lodge opened at the doorstep of Yosemite in summer 2016. The contemporary mountain lodge offers 143 guest rooms , and extensive amenities including Restaurant/Tavern , guided recreation program , and Yosemite-inspired Spa . Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation , meeting social sustainability and environmental performance standards, including a fully self-funded on-site youth employment program and a host of environmental initiatives .

ABOUT EVERGREEN LODGE

Evergreen Lodge

sits one mile from Yosemite's western border and the entrance to Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy . The lodge blends modern comforts with the relaxed approach and activities of a mountain ranch and the timeless warmth of a historic 1920s lodge. Evergreen features cozy cabins, custom campsites, and two exclusive vacation rentals. Since 2007, Evergreen has been a certified B Corporation , using profits to fully self-fund and operate an innovative on-site Youth Employment Program teaching job and life skills to under-resourced young adults, while also maintaining high standards for environmental stewardship . In 2015, the lodge received the B Corporation 'Best for the World' honor.

