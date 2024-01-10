By deployment, the market is classified into Cloud-based and On-premises

Cloud-based medical inventory software program is a form of software program used to manage the electronic documentation of medical devices and their accessories. The cloud-based software stores record on the net, which healthcare professionals from any region may access. This technology facilitates reducing storage area necessities as well as costs incurred for keeping physical information.

On-premises software program is a form of inventory management software this is installed and used on the end user's computer systems or servers. The end users can get access to the software via the network. Historically, It has been used in diverse industries, including production, retail, and office elements.

By Application, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, and Others

The other application segment accounted for the largest revenue proportion. The growth may be attributed to the increasing call from pharmaceutical organizations and biotechnology Corps to retain their supply chain control. The software program facilitates product inventory management across channels, international locations, and stores, including distribution facilities, pharmacies, and retail shops. Huge agencies widely utilize these programs as they provide real-time statistics on inventory levels at one-of-a-kind places across the supply chain community.

Medical device manufacturers also use this software to manage their inventory throughout all distribution channels, including online stores, reps/vendors, wholesalers/fee-brought resellers (VARs), and hospitals & clinics. This facilitates them in monitoring sale tendencies & studying marketplace share utilizing insights on past sales information along with forecasted sales based on certain parameters such as region, country, or form of medical devices offered through a particular channel or stored inside a country or location.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific

Americas dominated the global marketplace in terms of sales proportion. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for healthcare IT, the excessive adoption price of EHRs, and rising recognition approximately GMIS among hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the presence of principal players with good experience in this area can even help boost growth.

Recent Developments

Manhattan Associates launched the Manhattan Active Omni service for optimized order management. This service was designed to connect customers to same-day delivery services and retailers through 360-degree control of orders, with advanced capabilities equipped to manage fulfilments, orders, and shipping and return challenges. This initiative allowed the company to establish a strong presence in the global market.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are:



ACL Digital

Asset Infinity

BIT Consulting

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Burns Technologies

CardinalHealth

Clinic Essentials

EZOfficeInventory

HighJump

IBM Corp

Juniper Networks Inc.

Manhattan Associates

NEC Corp.

SmartTurn

Softeon

Surgi-SYS

Telco Systems

Ericsson

Versa Networks Inc. WebOps

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Attributes