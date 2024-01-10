Mona Shaikh, Boonoob, And Canopy Unite To Present ‘Web3 Is A Joke In San Francisco’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Web3MediaWire (“W3MW”) – Following the incredible success of 'Web3 Is A Joke' at the Bitcoin Miami Conference 2023, Mona Shaikh , the seasoned comedian featured on CNN, Forbes, and MSNBC, as well as founder and producer of 'Web3 Is A Joke' , is back with 'Web 3 Is A Joke in San Francisco' . In collaboration with Boonoob, Mediacy Global (media sponsor) and Canopy, the event is scheduled for Friday, January 26, 2024, at Canopy Jackson Square, 595 Pacific Ave 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA.



With an outstanding track record of humorously roasting all things Web3, Web3 Is A Joke combines banter and learning for an entertaining experience. A stellar lineup of witty entertainers will deliver a unique comedic experience amidst the technical jargon of Crypto, AI, Metaverse, and NFTs. The series is renowned for its laugh-learn-link style, creating unforgettable evenings that have captivated audiences from the very beginning.

Well known for her unique blend of humor, Mona Shaikh will serve as the Roast Master for the event, joined by five special guests, including Amanda Wick (Women in Crypto) and Paige Wesley (standup comic, podcaster, and Bread Mage) from Roast Battle SF; Peter Wang (former brand manager, Intel); the ever-hysterical Jack Weiler from San Francisco's Mutiny Comedy and Shalini Ramachandran (MC extraordinaire). While the Roast promises uproarious laughter, the event will also feature a special guest appearance by the one and only, Jen a.k.a. Adultarts.

Whether you're a Web3 newbie or a veteran, Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco is the place to be. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with the program starting at 6:15 pm sharp. Your ticket includes open bar, so indulge in delicious cocktails and savor delectable bites while enjoying the elegant setting of Canopy Jackson Square-a truly architectural gem, distinct from the ordinary co-working space. Loved for its serene environment and emphasis on ergonomic design, the venue provides a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere for networking with comedic geniuses and a diverse community of crypto enthusiasts.

Attendees will gain valuable insights, forge strong bonds with like-minded individuals, and contribute to strengthening the creator economy. Learn more at

To be part of an unforgettable evening blending revolutionary technologies with learning, laughter, and networking, register at

