Executive Consulting & Coaching Firm Takes Nonprofit Organizations Serving Veterans And Military Families To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morhia Mote

Advocacy for Veterans

The Resiliency Plan LLC aims to strengthen the backbone of the support system for those who serve our communities.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of military advocacy as Morhia Mote, a highly respected advocate for Veterans, Service Members, and Gold Star Families, launches a groundbreaking initiative through her new venture, The Resiliency Plan, LLC. With a rich background in military support, executive leadership, and extensive experience in various industries, Mote aims to revolutionize the landscape of nonprofit organizations through strategic consulting and coaching.The Resiliency Plan, LLC with its online presence at , is set to be a beacon of support for those dedicated to serving our nation's heroes. Their mission is to support veterans, military personnel, and Gold Star Families.The Resiliency Plan is business built by Mote to offer services for everyone. This comprehensive platform offers a range of services including executive consulting, coaching for nonprofit organizations, and executive leaders. The goal is to empower organizations and leaders to achieve new heights to be innovative and inclusive while developing their capabilities for the benefit of their communities. Mote's experience led to a feature in Convenience Store News around 2009.Mote brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a military spouse, Gold Star Mom, and with a background as a former Hospitality Executive for renowned brands such as Hilton, Best Western, Yumm, and as an Event Executive at the Tacoma Dome overseeing events with audiences of up to 24,000 people.Her diverse background also includes extensive volunteer work spanning over 36 years, ranging from FFA, FBA, 4-H, Churches, Celebrate Recovery Leader, Awana, City Boards and Business Associations, The Association of the United States Army, Spouses Club, Air Force Association, to being a former Staff Executive with the National Guard Association. Her commitment to community service has earned her recognition, including many awards and recognition.With a passion for advocacy and a keen understanding of the unique challenges faced by military families, Mote is set to leverage her expertise to guide nonprofit organizations towards greater success. The executive consulting and coaching services provided by The Resiliency Plan, LLC will focus on strategic planning, organizational development, and leadership training, ensuring that these organizations can maximize their impact on the lives of those they serve. The target audience for Keep Being Resilient includes Veterans, Military Personnel, and Gold Star Families.Nonprofit Organizations and Executive Leaders dedicated to supporting these groups, and Executive Leaders within all organizations can benefit by tailored consulting and coaching services, too.The Resiliency Plan LLC aims to strengthen the backbone of the support system for those who serve our communities.Mote expressed her enthusiasm for this venture, stating, "I am truly excited to launch The Resiliency Plan, LLC and contribute to the growth and effectiveness of nonprofit organizations and leader's serving our community. Through executive consulting and coaching, we aim to build resilient organizations that can make a lasting impact on the lives of world around us."As The Resiliency Plan, LLC begins this journey, it invites nonprofits, leaders, and advocates in the community to explore the services offered at and join the movement towards a stronger, more resilient support network for our fellow citizens.

Morhia Mote

The Resiliency Plan

email us here