(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michigan Wolverines College Football Playoff 2024 Rose Bowl Champions Clean Up Navy Adjustable Hat

Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl 47 Brand Cap

Beaststore3d Gives Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions Fashion Clothing to Children Worldwide

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Tran Lee...CALL US: +1(360)668-6525Beaststore3d Gives Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions Fashion Clothing to Children WorldwideBeaststore3d, a leading online supplier of fashionable clothing, today announced it will donate Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions fashion clothing to children around the world.Which children from difficult circumstances will become soccer superstars?Last week, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl, winning their 10th Rose Bowl championship . To commemorate this historic victory, Beaststore3d will give away 1,000 free Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions apparel to children in need, regardless of nationality or location.The apparel will include t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and hats. They are made from high-quality materials and have a unique design, imbued with the spirit of the Michigan Wolverines team."We're excited to give away Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions fashion apparel to kids," said Beaststore3d's Tran lee. "We want to help disadvantaged children around the world enjoy the joy of this victory."To sign up to receive apparel, children ages 5 to 18 can visit beaststore3d and upload a short video of themselves showing their passion for the Michigan Wolverines. The video will be judged by a panel of football and fashion experts. The most impressive videos will be selected to receive gifts."We want to find kids who have a real passion for football and fashion," Tran lee said. "We want to help them make their dream of becoming soccer superstars come true."The giveaway will last until February 31, 2024.Hurry up and register and become the next soccer superstar!Slogan:Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl Champions fashion clothing - Awakening the dreams of future football superstars.

Tran Lee

beaststore3d

+1 720-524-8273

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok

Other