Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cleaning robot market size is predicted to reach $34.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.

The growth in the cleaning robot market is due to an increase in concern for safety in homes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cleaning robot market share. Major players in the cleaning robot market include Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Maytronics Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Diversey Inc.

Cleaning Robot Market Segments

.By Product: Floor-Cleaning Robot, Pool-Cleaning Robot, Window-Cleaning Robot, Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)

.By Type: Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot

.By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others (Small business units and contract service providers)

.By Geography: The global cleaning robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cleaning robots are robots that are pre-programmed with cleaning patterns that clean the house with a single click. They are ideal appliances for people who find it difficult to set aside time for sweeping and cleaning because they are equipped to clean a whole floor while also covering tough corners.

The main types of cleaning robots are floor-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window-cleaning robots, and other products. The floor-cleaning robots are robotic cleaners recognized for their cleaning expertise, floor mopping and dry vacuum cleaning. Floor cleaning is highly vital for our health and minimizes the amount of labor required. Floor cleaners are extremely beneficial for cleaning floors in hospitals, homes, auditoriums, stores, and computer centers, among other places. It's straightforward to put together and operate. These are of various types, such as personal cleaning robots and professional cleaning robots, which are used in numerous applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, and others.

