Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

MENAFN

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market size is predicted to reach $0.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is due to the growing building & construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market share. Major players in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market include AkzoNobel N.V, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Jotun AS, Hempel A/S, Contego International Inc., No-Burn Inc.

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Segments

.By Type: Solvent-borne, Water-borne

.By Application: Residential, Commercial

.By End Use Industry: Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Other End Use Industries

.By Geography: The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An intumescent is a substance that expands on exposure to heat and is used in fire protection for industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and construction. With an increased temperature, during a fire event, the intumescent coating swells up to form a char layer, which acts as an insulator that keeps high temperatures away from structural members.

The main types of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are solvent-borne and water-borne. A solvent-borne coating is a liquid barrier film made up of organic compounds that are applied to the surface of a substance to resist corrosion. During the curing process, solvent-borne coatings are usually more durable than water-borne coatings. A water-borne coating is made by emulsifying the binder, pigments, and additives with water and is used mostly in dry, internal controlled environments having small surface areas and less thickness. Cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are used for residential and commercial purposes. These coatings are used in various sectors including construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Characteristics

3. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Size And Growth

......

27. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

