Purpose Legal Celebrates 2023 Momentum Highlighted By New Brand Identity, Record Revenue Growth, & Appointment Of CEO

Purpose announces a year of record revenue and client growth plus the establishment of several key strategic partnerships within the eDiscovery ecosystem.

- Greg Masarez, CEODALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Purpose Legal (“Purpose”), a leading litigation services and technology company, announced that 2023 was a year of record revenue and client growth plus the establishment of several key strategic partnerships within the electronic discovery ecosystem. Purpose (established in 2007 as Cobra Legal Services) has evolved in several areas beyond its original identity, cementing its current position as an innovative leader in providing best-in-class people and technology-driven legal services.A New Identity for a New Era:The company's 2023 rebranding to Purpose Legal emphasizes its commitment to delivering specialized legal support and eDiscovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and its many services and technology partners. The name change symbolizes the company's shift from commoditized legal services to a customized“purpose-driven” approach, reflecting its impressive 500% growth in recent years and two-time inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies.Consistent Growth and Expansion:Purpose Legal continued its trajectory of material growth highlighted by:.Consistent gross revenue growth of 10%-20% per year for the past four years..33% growth in the core technology services line, marking a record-breaking performance..Expansion of 60% in Relativity on-premises storage, coupled with material growth in Everlaw and Relativity One services..Significant investments in human capital, IT infrastructure, and efficiency-based technology to serve a client base that grew by 44%.New Addition to the Leadership Team:.Greg Mazares, a veteran business leader with over 40 years of experience in legal and professional services, joined Purpose Legal as CEO in December. Mazares and the company's President and Chief Innovation Officer, Kris Taylor, have a history of success building profitable companies through great people, scalable technology, and proven processes..Purpose added 40 new employees selected for their industry experience and functional expertise, proven dedication to client service, and ability to work as part of a team.Strengthening Partnerships and Data Security:Purpose Legal formed several new strategic partnerships last year. These include formal relationships with Redgrave Data, a leading data sciences and litigation consulting firm, and ModeOne Technologies, a leader in smartphone data discovery. The company continued growth in its outstanding partnerships with industry giants Everlaw, Exterro, Relativity, and Reveal-Brainspace. Purpose Legal's knowledge-based leaders headlined 15 national and regional webinars and panels, underscoring its industry thought leadership position. The achievement of SOC2 and ISO27001 certifications across all operations worldwide highlights its unwavering commitment to data security.“Purpose Legal stands at the forefront of legal services innovation,” said CEO Mazares.“The company's continued revenue growth and process enhancements in 2023 pave the way for an even more impactful future. We proudly employ many great people whom we intend to retain and develop, and we will selectively add industry leaders and experts to help us build a respected, highly profitable company. Our goal is to be among the best at what we do, and to become the company of choice for employees and clients.”About Purpose LegalPurpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our talented, motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, and government entities through best-in-breed software, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry expertise. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, internal compliance and regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at .

