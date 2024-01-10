Veterans United Home Loans Of Fayetteville Champions The Mo You Know To Support Local Veterans And Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chelsea Perkins, Senior Loan Officer at Veterans United Home LoansFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES., January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville, a leading provider of home loans for veterans, proudly announces its sponsorship of "The Mo You Know," a community initiative dedicated to enhancing visibility and awareness for home loans, entertainment, and overall quality of life activities in the Fayetteville, NC, and Fort Liberty community.The Mo You Know initiative aligns with Veterans United Home Loans' commitment to supporting the local veteran community, providing resources, and fostering a sense of camaraderie among those who have served our nation. The sponsorship underscores Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville's dedication to giving back to the community that has been the backbone of its success.Senior Loan Officer Chelsea Perkins, with an impressive background of 12 years in finance and 7 years in the insurance industry, spearheads the Fayetteville team. As both a veteran and a homeowner who purchased her first home through Veterans United, Chelsea understands the unique challenges and aspirations of her fellow veterans. Her personal experience, coupled with her passion for helping others achieve homeownership, drives her commitment to making the dream of owning a home a reality for future borrowers."Having been through the process of buying our first home with Veterans United, my husband and I experienced firsthand the exceptional support and care they provide to veterans. It was a life-changing moment for us, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is dedicated to making homeownership dreams come true for others in the veteran community," said Chelsea Perkins, Senior Loan Officer at Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville.Beyond her professional pursuits, Chelsea is an active member of the Fayetteville community, engaging in volunteer work, fitness activities, and spending quality time with her family. Her commitment to the community extends beyond the walls of the office, exemplifying the values of Veterans United Home Loans."The Mo You Know" initiative, powered by the sponsorship from Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville, aims to bring attention to the diverse range of services and opportunities available to veterans in the Fayetteville and Fort Liberty area. Through this collaboration, the goal is to build a stronger, more connected community where veterans can thrive and find the support they need for a fulfilling life post-service.For more information about Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville and to connect with Senior Loan Officer Chelsea Perkins, please visit .About Veterans United Home Loans: Veterans United Home Loans is a leading provider of home loans for veterans, committed to supporting the unique needs of those who have served in the military. With a mission to make the dream of homeownership a reality for veterans and their families, Veterans United Home Loans of Fayetteville stands as a pillar of support in the local community.

