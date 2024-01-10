Goa Minister Pitches For 'Digital Nomad Visa', Seeks Centre's Support

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 10 (IANS) Terming the state of Goa as 'Global Opportunities Aggregator', the state Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communication on Wednesday unveiled a vision as an opportunities aggregator, leveraging its natural ingredients conducive to fostering innovation and creative development.

As per officials, renowned for its flourishing tourism industry, Goa is now becoming a hotspot for emerging startups and professionals choosing it as a preferred workplace, drawn by its natural beauty, robust infrastructure, and supportive government policies.

Recognising this growing trend, Goa Minister of ITE&C and Tourism, Rohan Khaunte, spearheaded the call for a digital nomad visa, seeking intervention and support from the Central government.

The minister said that shifting its focus from hard infrastructure to human capital, the government aims to capitalise on human resources through the G.O.A initiative.

"This groundbreaking platform will facilitate seamless remote collaboration, safeguard Intellectual Property, provide mentorship, and introduce a universal access card for accessing facilities like medical services, transportation, Internet, co-living, and more in Goa," said the minister.

"As part of its commitment to this initiative, the Government of Goa is also exploring the creation of co-working spaces on beaches and heritage locations, blending workspaces with the state's unique geographical and historical assets," said DS Prashant, the CEO, startup and IT promotional cell.

He further said that the initiative also aims to showcase Goa's distinctive qualities and also to empower and promote local talent.

"The government's move aligns with the evolving dynamics of work and is a reflection of its dedication to fostering a conducive environment for innovation and growth," he said.

--IANS

ssh/pgh