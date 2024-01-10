Yo Mama's Foods Launches Sensitive Marinara

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pure Tomato Sauce Perfect for Sensitive Systems

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yo Mama's Foods , the all-natural, best-selling handcrafted pasta sauce company, is adding Sensitive Marinara to their collection of fresh tomato sauces. This Mama-approved recipe is specially designed for those following low-FODMAP diets or sensitive to alliums and is low-sodium, preservative-free, Paleo-friendly, low-glycemic, and without added sugar.

Crafted without onions, garlic, and oil yet with all of the fresh flavor Yo Mama's Marinara is known for, the Sensitive Marinara is a delicious and considerate choice for individuals with dietary sensitivities.

"So many of our customers have requested an onion and garlic-free marinara that we knew he had to develop a fantastic one. Crafted from fresh tomatoes, fresh carrots, white wine and fresh spices, this allium-free sauce is bright in flavor and a great swap in your favorite recipes," said David Habib, Yo Mama's Founder.

Yo Mama's Foods crafts sauces that recreate the homemade, authentic tastes that would typically take hours over a stove to prepare, making it easy for home cooks to enjoy healthy, quick-to-prepare dishes for their loved ones every night of the week.

In 26-ounce jars with a suggested retail price of $9, Yo Mama's Sensitive Marinara is available at H-E-B

and

Amazon , with additional retailers to be announced soon.

About Yo Mama's Foods

Yo Mama's Foods is on a mission to bring the world back to the table through healthy and delicious foods. Yo Mama's Foods proudly crafts all pasta sauces, salad dressings, and condiments using only ingredients that Mom has in her kitchen. Since our launch on Mother's Day 2017, Yo Mama's distribution has grown to more than 24,000 retail stores nationwide.



