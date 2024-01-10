AIVF Recognized Among Top 50 Most Promising Digital Health Startups By CB Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Groundbreaking operational AI platform transforms IVF clinical labs and increases the chances of a successful journey to parenthood

AIVF , a leader in AI solutions for in vitro fertilization (IVF), has been named one of the top 50 most promising digital health startups globally by CB Insights . CB Insights announced the prestigious recognition as part of its fifth annual Digital Health 50 , a distinguished list celebrating the companies transforming the healthcare landscape.

This honor highlights AIVF's mission to advance healthcare and provide leadership as a pioneer in IVF technology. Operating in 35 clinics across 14 countries, AIVF's operational AI platform, EMATM, is recognized for its vital insights that enhance efficiency and substantially improve patient outcomes.

"We are honored to be identified by CB Insights to be among the top 50 digital health startups globally," said Daniella Gilboa, CEO of AIVF. "As we continue to innovate, AIVF remains dedicated to informing and empowering IVF clinics, embryologists, and patients to boost success rates."

CB Insights selected the winners from a competitive pool of over 10,000 companies, considering factors such as R&D activity, business relationships, investor profiles, and team strength. AIVF's inclusion in the Digital Health 50 is a testament to the company's exceptional performance and commitment to advancing the field of digital health.

As the demand for fertility technologies grows globally, AIVF continues to make tremendous strides in the IVF ecosystem, demonstrating significant improvement in time to pregnancy and clinical capabilities.

