The global connected mining market is expected worth USD 13.3 billion in 2023 and USD 22.7 billion by 2028, growing at CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The connected mining market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by technological advancements and the quest for operational excellence. The industry is realizing the potential of connected mining solutions in optimizing processes, ensuring worker safety, and improving overall efficiency.

Connected mining empowers companies to leverage IoT, cloud computing, and data analytics to enable real-time monitoring, remote collaboration, and informed decision-making. This transformative approach reshapes the mining industry, driving productivity, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. From exploration to resource management, connected mining solutions offer a seamless and integrated approach to enhance operational performance and maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic mining landscape.

Premium Insights

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Mining 4.0 Initiative in Industries Paving Way for Connected Mining



Usage of Sensors to Improve Operational and Automated Processes



Greater Adoption of IoT to Accelerate Use of Digital Solutions in Developing Connected Mines

Provision of Ventilation Systems in Mines to Enhance Safety and Security of Workers

Restraints

Depletion of Natural Resources and Increase in Population

Opportunities



Rise in Demand for Digitalization



Need for Metals and Minerals

Emergence of 5G Technology

Challenges



Shortage of Skilled Labor Differences in Standards, Models, Interfaces, and Protocols Would Impact Convergence of IT and OT

The Solution segment to record the higher market share during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Solution segment is expected to record a higher market share in the connected mining market. Connected mining solutions encompass a comprehensive range of technologies and software applications that enable mining companies to optimize their operations and enhance productivity. The demand for integrated and tailored solutions will surge as the industry continues prioritizing digital transformation and operational efficiency. The Solution segment is poised to dominate the market, providing mining companies the tools and capabilities to address their specific challenges and achieve sustainable growth in a highly competitive landscape.

The Asset tracking and optimization segment to record the higher market share during the forecast period

The Asset Tracking and Optimization segment is expected to record a higher market share during the forecast period in the connected mining market. This segment focuses on solutions that enable mining companies to track and optimize their assets, including vehicles, equipment, and machinery. By leveraging technologies like IoT, GPS, and advanced analytics, mining companies can gain real-time visibility into their assets, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize productivity. The ability to monitor asset location, performance, and utilization empowers mining companies to make data-driven decisions, improve maintenance planning, and optimize resource allocation. As mining companies increasingly recognize the importance of asset tracking and optimization for cost savings and operational excellence, the Asset Tracking and Optimization segment is poised to dominate the market, driving innovation, and reshaping how mining assets are managed.

Asia Pacific region to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the connected mining market. The Asia Pacific region boasts significant mineral reserves and is witnessing substantial growth in mining activities. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing, in the region's mining industry is driving the demand for connected mining solutions. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development fuel the need for efficient resource management and optimized mining operations. As a result, the Asia Pacific region presents lucrative opportunities for connected mining solution providers, positioning it as a key growth market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the connected mining market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments based on offerings, services, applications, end users, applications, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major players in the connected mining market are:



ABB Ltd.

Accenture

Applied Vehicle Analysis

Axora

Caterpillar Inc.

Cisco

Eurotech Communication

GE Digital

Getac

Groundhog

Hexagon AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Howden

IBM

Intellisense

Komatsu

MST Global

PTC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Smartmining

Symboticware

Trimble Inc.

Wipro Zyfra

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the connected mining market.

Case Study Analysis



Implementation of Accenture Life Safety Solution to Achieve Operational Efficiency

Shell and IBM Developed Oren to Support Digital Transformation for Mining Industry

Significant Growth in Production Capacity Observed with Help of Hitachi Machinery

Deployment of Cisco's Connected Mining Solutions to Support Digital Transformation

Deployment of Velocity EHS to Improve Safety Standards Rio Tinto Chose Caterpillar to Create Connected Value Chain in Gudai-Darri Mine

Key Attributes