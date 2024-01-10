The Sales Of „Vilvi Group“ December 2023

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for December 2023 amounted to 19.17 million EUR 0.5% decrease comparing to December 2022. The sales of the Group for period January – December 2023 amounted to 212.18 million EUR, 9.3% decrease comparing to the same period last year.

