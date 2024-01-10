Food Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the food testing kits market size is predicted to reach $4.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

The growth in the food testing kits market is due to the rising cases of food-borne illness. North America region is expected to hold the largest food testing kits market share. Major players in the food testing kits market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, EnviroLogix Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Neogen Corporation.

Food Testing Kits Market Segments

.By Technology: PCR-based, Immunoassay-based, Enzyme Substrate-based

.By Target Tested: Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Other Target Tested

.By Sample: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood, Dairy Products, Packaged Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, and Spices, Other Samples

.By Geography: The global food testing kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food testing kits are specifically designed for testing and detection of pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergen, and mycotoxin in the food. These kits are more efficient and effective to test the integrity and quality of foods. Food testing is important for standard quality control, and it begins with laboratory or field testing.

The main types of technologies included in food testing kits are PCR-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based testing kits. PCR-based food testing kits are used to detect food borne bacteria and other essential food safety and quality targets rapidly and accurately. Rapid reporting will empower users' operations, allowing for speedier product release and intervention. Food safety PCR assays detect key pathogens and other relevant targets in food and environmental materials in a qualitative manner. The food testing kits target pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, others. The different types of samples include meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits and vegetables, cereals, grains, and pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Testing Kits Market Characteristics

3. Food Testing Kits Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Testing Kits Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Testing Kits Market Size And Growth

......

27. Food Testing Kits Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Testing Kits Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

