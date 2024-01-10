Chlor-Alkali Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Chlor-Alkali Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the chlor-alkali market size is predicted to reach $117.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the chlor-alkali market is due to the growth of the chemical industry across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chlor-alkali market share. Major players in the chlor-alkali market include AGC Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Olin Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Chlor-Alkali Market Segments

.By Product: Chlorine-based Chlor Alkali, Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali, Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali, Other Products

.By Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes

.By Application: Pulp And Paper, Organic Chemical, Inorganic Chemical, Soap And Detergent, Alumina, Textile, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global chlor-alkali market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The terms 'chlor-alkali' refer to the method used to manufacture chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda), both of which are basic chemicals required by industry. Chlor-alkali is a group of chemicals such as chlorine, hydrogen, and sodium hydroxide that are produced by the electrolysis of saltwater. Chlorine is abundantly produced through this process and is an essential component in bleaching agents, solvents, construction materials, and insecticides.

The main types of products in chlor-alkali are chlorine-based chlor-alkali, caustic soda-based chlor-alkali, soda ash-based chlor-alkali, and others. The membrane cell process uses brine and membrane cells for chlor-alkali production with charged electrodes. The production processes include membrane cells, diaphragm cells, and others and have various applications in areas such as pulp and paper, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, soap and detergent, alumina, textiles, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chlor-Alkali Market Characteristics

3. Chlor-Alkali Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chlor-Alkali Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chlor-Alkali Market Size And Growth

......

27. Chlor-Alkali Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Chlor-Alkali Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

