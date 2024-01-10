Namu Travel Dominates Competition And Embraces Operational Agility With Creatio No-Code Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How unlocking the potential of data and embracing no-code approach empowers Namu Travel to outmaneuver competitors and capitalize on the emerging opportunities

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Namu Travel Group, America's leading online travel agency, has been actively developing Creatio's platform to maintain a competitive edge and utilizing no-code across their entire operational spectrum.Namu Travel Group stands as Central America's leading online travel agency. The company specializes in creating personalized, boutique vacation experiences. While the agency had successfully implemented and has been using the Creatio system for years, the global pandemic dealt a severe blow to the travel industry, making the recovery a challenging journey.But Namu Travel navigated temporary complications caused by the drop in demand for traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing the power of no-code during the recovery phase. They dedicated efforts to collecting and processing data efficiently in the CRM, establishing automated processes to detect when changes in customer behavior occurred. This has kept them operationally agile. By adopting a no-code architecture to integrate external software and manipulate data effectively, Namu was empowered to observe, measure, analyze, and swiftly respond to invaluable insights. Leveraging the Creatio system, the agency overcame challenges and also took the lead over competitors.“By close monitoring, we detected shifts in customer behavior. This proactive approach, facilitated by extensive data integrations in Creatio, empowered us to swiftly seize opportunities, kickstart our operations to meet the soaring demand ahead of the competition.” - Casey Halloran, Co-Founder of Namu Travel GroupTo discover more about Namu Travel's story with Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, click here .About Namu Travel GroupNamu Travel Group is Central America's leading online travel agency, specializing in crafting personalized, boutique vacation experiences to the region's most unique destinations. The Namu Group encompasses four brands: Costa Rican Vacations, Panama Vacations, Nicaragua Vacations, Fishing Vacations, and CentralamericaAbout CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

Vera Mayuk

Creatio

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other