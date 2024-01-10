Kate Hamerly Spooner Joins Vincent Companies As Vice President Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kate Hamerly Spooner, Vice President of Investor Relations at Vincent Companies

Newest strategic hire signals strong growth for Vincent Real Estate and Vincent Development

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vincent Companies, a leader in real estate acquisition and development, today announced that Kate Hamerly Spooner has joined the firm's senior executive team in the newly created role of Vice President of Investor Relations. In this position, Spooner will be responsible for capitalizing Vincent Companies' development portfolio by partnering with individual investors to fund specific projects. Her hiring is a sign of strong growth for the company.“Kate is a great addition to Vincent Companies and her role in Investment Relations capitalizes on her strengths,” said Ryan Litfin, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Vincent Companies.“Each of our Principals and Senior Executives involved in our projects and properties has extensive experience in real-estate capital markets, acquisition, and development. We look forward to Kate's contribution and see her as a key player in our organization.”As Vice President of Investor Relations, Spooner will be on point to deliver opportunities in strategic markets and partner with clients to help them create diversified portfolios. The role involves being a trusted advisor to investors. To this end, Spooner must take a long-term view of the real estate market and seek opportunities that align with client requirements as well as with Vincent Companies' overall business strategy.Spooner brings more than a decade of corporate executive experience to her work at Vincent Companies. Her track record includes having been honored with a“2023 Women in Business” profile in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal . She comes to Vincent Companies after five years at Roers Companies, a full-service real estate development company based in Plymouth, Minnesota. At Roers, Spooner was most recently a Senior Managing Director.“I am thrilled to join Vincent Companies,” said Spooner.“My years of experience in Twin Cities commercial real estate are a great asset in my new role. I am ready to hit the ground running with Vincent Companies.”Vincent Companies is the source for real estate development. Its professionals are the best resources to advise on construction, tax deferral, divergent markets, and risk management. The Vincent Companies not only puts a premium on its history of identifying real estate opportunities, but also prides itself on recruiting employees with foresight and connections, which places Spooner in the perfect position to capitalize on her skills as an executive with the firm.Litfin explained,“From acquisitions to capital markets to construction, Vincent Companies carefully manages each element of the due-diligence process with the outcome of identifying features and benefits of real estate deals as well as red-flag issues for a successful project outcome.Vincent Companies comprises two core operating businesses. Vincent Real Estate focuses on direct real estate investments. Vincent Development develops properties in the Twin Cities area, and beyond, across a variety of real estate business models. These include residential, commercial, and industrial projects.For more information visitEND###

