THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION OPENS RESERVATIONS FOR THIRD SUPERYACHT LUMINARA AND DEBUTS NEW SUMMER 2025 ITINERARIES

unveiled its summer 2025 itineraries across its fleet, Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara, marking an exciting moment as the company opens bookings for the inaugural season of its third superyacht. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection debuted in October 2022 with the launch of Evrima, the first time a luxury hospitality brand expanded into the cruising category. With all three superyachts now open for reservations, the brand extension continues to build on its success signifying continued growth and offering more opportunities for luxury travelers to enjoy unforgettable getaways at sea.

standard in luxury cruising was set in 2022 with the introduction of Evrima, the first of our Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fleet, marking our expansion into the yachting category," said Tina Edmundson, President, Luxury, Marriott International. "In a short time, our world-class itineraries have attracted guests who are new to the category and interested in exploring new horizons and cultures with the assurance of The Ritz- Carlton brand. We are thrilled to have created experiences that redefine luxury cruising. Endless explorations await as we prepare to launch our second yacht, Ilma, in 2024, and our third, Luminara, in 2025."

"With Luminara, we are not just adding another superyacht to our fleet; we are expanding the horizons of ultra-luxury travel," stated Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "This growth embodies our unwavering dedication to exploration, enrichment, and the pursuit of extraordinary experiences for our guests. Luminara is an invitation to embark on remarkable journeys and discover the world's most captivating destinations with unparalleled amenities and service."

The Inaugural Season of Luminara

Inspiring curiosities and celebrations, Luminara, derived from Latin origin and meaning "light," will measure 794 feet (242 meters) and accommodate up to 452 guests. In addition to 226 spacious suites, each boasting a private ocean-view terrace, a higher percentage of upper-suite categories, and superior guest amenities, the onboard experience will feature world-class dining, a wine vault, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and an expanded marina providing direct access to the sea. Among its range of upper-suite categories will be a new expansive accommodation, The Residential Suite, promising a collection of offerings that caters to a variety of preferences.

will embody contemporary craftsmanship and refined interior finishes envisioned by AD Associates, a renowned London-based architectural and design firm, with creative direction by Chapi Chapo Design, an internationally acclaimed Toronto-based luxury design firm, and celebrated lighting designer DPA. The yacht's sleek and graceful exterior design, expertly envisioned by Helsinki-based design studio Aivan, draws inspiration from the elegant aesthetics of private yacht design. Inspired by light and luminescence, Luminara's design emphasizes elegance and sophistication. Its layout, featuring explorative passages and favoring circular silhouettes over geometric edges, creates a seamless design, forming a sense of limitless space in each area. A serene color palette of soft brown oak, Calcutta marble, leather accents, and touches of rich red, navy, and green will provide an elegant oasis at sea.

The 2025 Summer Season

The summer season spanning from April to October 2025 presents a curated selection of 53 itineraries, featuring new ports of call, standout shore excursions, and an inaugural experience – nine exclusive voyages aboard Ilma in Northern Europe. Ilma will navigate the North Sea and Baltic Sea, offering journeys to dynamic cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Reykjavík, alongside culturally rich stops in Belfast, Bergen, Antwerp, and more. Guests will also explore beloved yachting havens, including the Greek Isles, the Balearic Islands, the French Riviera, and the Italian Riviera.

Breathtaking ports of call bring novel adventures to travelers such as the historic maritime city of Toulon, the lively nightlife of Marbella, and the pristine beaches in Kos. Wine enthusiasts can discover the iconic vineyards of Bordeaux while history aficionados can venture through the historic castles of Edinburgh. With more time in port, the new voyages allow plenty of time for exploration.

Providing the opportunity to uncover all a destination has to offer, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers a curated collection of enriching onshore excursions. In Palma de Mallorca, guests are invited to book a private helicopter tour to a wine tasting nestled at the foot of Mallorca's mountain region. Guests in Livorno, Italy may sail the canals of the city in a boat exclusively for guests of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection before disembarking for a mixology class with a world class bartender. Panoramic views of Portofino Bay await voyagers at the elegant Hotel Splendido where guests will enjoy a lunch of traditional Italian recipes, paired with one of Italy's most precious ingredients: olive oil.

Highlights of 2025 Summer Itineraries Aboard Luminara:

July 31, 2025 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

During an overnight in Livorno, go truffle hunting in Tuscany, climb the infamous Tower of Pisa, and discover the Renaissance icons of Florence. Then take in the scenic Ligurian coast by kayak from Portofino and the equally stunning Côte d'Azur via helicopter from Monte Carlo, continuing to the mountains of Corsica and the yacht-filled harbor of Porto Cervo.

August 7, 2025 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

On the rooftop terrace of a 17th-century palace in Malta, the Michelin-starred restaurant De Mondion offers a delicious prelude to adventures in Italy. Contrast Sicily's ancient Greek theaters with the vast ruins of Pompeii near Sorrento and reflect on the ancient history you've witnessed while boating along the Amalfi Coast and exploring ethereal blue grottoes.

August 21, 2025 | 7-Night Barcelona Round Trip

Enjoy two days to explore the countless icons of Rome, such as the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums, and toss a coin in Trevi Fountain to ensure your return. Then natural wonders take center stage as you kayak the Ligurian coastline and explore the scenic countryside around Collioure that inspired artists like Matisse and Picasso.

Highlights of 2025 Summer Itineraries Aboard Ilma:

June 29, 2025 | 9-Night Lisbon to Portsmouth

Wine connoisseurs and novices alike will appreciate the opportunity to sip port in Portugal, taste Rioja in Spain, and spend two days exploring the renowned vineyards of Bordeaux. Culinary delights are complemented by cultural marvels like Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum and the magnificent abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel perched on a tidal island near Saint-Malo.

July 24, 2025 | 7-Night Copenhagen to Stockholm

UNESCO protects many cultural treasures surrounding the Baltic Sea, including the 17th-century naval port of Karlskrona, the 18th-century fortress guarding Helsinki, and the medieval Old Town of Tallinn. While exploring five different countries along these fascinating shores, shop for a souvenir of Baltic amber in Gdansk, and try Swedish pancakes and smoked salmon in Mariehamn.

August 17, 2025 | 7-Night Reykjavík Round Trip

Setting off from the cosmopolitan capital of Reykjavík, circumnavigate Iceland to experience this wonderland from the waterfalls and thermal baths around Akureyri to the mountains and glaciers near Grundarfjörður. Explore remote villages where intrepid locals have made lives amidst the raw natural beauty and sail as far north as the Arctic Circle along the way.

Highlights of 2025 Summer Itineraries Aboard Evrima:

April 24, 2025 | 10-Night Lisbon to Barcelona

Bask in the Mediterranean's balmy spring as you sail from Lisbon to Barcelona. Compare two grand Moorish fortresses protected by UNESCO – the Alcázar royal palace of Seville and Granada's Alhambra castle near Málaga – and then explore the contrasting cultures and unrivaled beaches of the Balearic Islands.

June 5, 2025 | 7-Night Venice Round Trip

Adriatic culture, cuisine and history are the themes of this journey that begins and concludes along the iconic canals of Venice. Stroll the narrow medieval streets of the Old Towns in Kotor and Zadar, sip Croatian wine as the sun sets on Dubrovnik, and tour the 15th-century Venetian palace in Koper's historic center.

June 27, 2025 | 9-Night Athens Round Trip

Experience two of Turkey's most wondrous icons with an overnight stay in a nexus of civilization – the city of Istanbul – and a visit to the remarkably restored ruins of the ancient Greco-Roman city of Ephesus. Along the way, go Greek island hopping through whitewashed villages dripping in bougainvillea from Skiathos to Mykonos.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brings the renowned service of The Ritz-Carlton to sea, offering a luxury yachting experience that navigates guests to the world's most sought-after destinations. Spanning three superyachts, the bespoke collection provides airy, inviting spaces, encouraging relaxation and exploration. With more daytime and overnight ports of call, guests enjoy increased flexibility for onshore experiences. For more information on Evrima, Ilma, Luminara, and the upcoming yachting seasons of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, please visit .

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

Designed to combine the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean, and Central America. Calling on unique and distinguished destinations, voyages typically span five to ten nights with more overnight calls, an all-inclusive onboard journey, and curated excursions ashore.

Its inaugural yacht, Evrima, embarked on its maiden voyage in October 2022. Measuring 624 feet in length, Evrima features 149 airy suites across various categories, each with a private terrace, creating a relaxed, casually elegant ambiance for up to 298 guests. Continuing the fleet's expansion, two new superyachts boasting among the highest space ratios per guest at sea, Ilma and Luminara, are slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Spanning 790 feet, Ilma will offer 224 spacious, light-filled suites of varying categories, accommodating up to 448 guests. Slated to make its 2025 debut, Luminara will join Ilma and Evrima on voyages to secluded harbors and iconic cities. Reflective of The Ritz-Carlton on land, each yacht features personalized service, elevated dining experiences, and exclusive amenities.



Private charter options are also available, allowing guests to craft a truly tailored journey. For more information, visit .

