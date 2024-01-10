JACKPOT LAUNCHES IN MASSACHUSETTS, GIVING CUSTOMERS A MORE CONVENIENT OPTION TO PLAY THE LOTTERY ONLINE - ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Massachusetts marks Jackpot's fourth market launch as it grows to digitize the lottery across the United States; Jackpot is already live in Texas, Ohio, and New York The company is supported by industry leaders in sports and entertainment, including the Kraft Group, Fenway Sports Group President Mike Gordon, Boston Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy, and others

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackpot , the leading lottery app and website that allows customers to securely buy official state lottery tickets and collect winnings directly from their phone, desktop, or tablet, announced its launch in Massachusetts.

Customers in Massachusetts can now say goodbye to time spent waiting in line, searching for lost tickets, and missing out on prize money. Jackpot's platform gives customers a better experience across all stages of play - from buying tickets, to notifying customers when they win, to securely transferring winnings immediately into their account.

Jackpot will offer Powerball, Mega Millions, Mass Cash, and Lucky for Life tickets, with more games to be included in the near future. To celebrate the Massachusetts launch, customers can receive a free ticket by entering promo code MASS on their first play.

"We're excited to bring Jackpot to Massachusetts and offer customers a better experience to get in on the fun and try their luck on a winning ticket," said Akshay Khanna, Jackpot CEO & co-founder . "Every year, billions of dollars from the lottery go unclaimed due to lost tickets or otherwise. When you play the lottery with Jackpot on your phone, tablet, or computer, there's no missing out on jackpots and your winnings are instantly transferred to you."

Jackpot's recent expansion across the United States is quickly transforming the one hundred billion dollar lottery industry. The company operates in Texas, New York, and Ohio, and boasts investments from major players in sports, entertainment, and gaming, including Massachusetts institutions such as the Kraft Group , Fenway Sports Group President Mike Gordon, Former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein, and

Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy .

Jackpot's growth and adoption across states with the biggest lotteries in the country, including Massachusetts, is ushering in a new era. Its progressive platform not only modernizes how to play, but also empowers customers to play responsibly, with industry-leading safeguards and technology to identify problematic gaming.

Jackpot sets a new standard for responsible gaming and leverages safety guardrails and modern conveniences that are distinctive to digital platforms. The company has invested significantly in responsible gaming protections by setting default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help if problematic behavior is detected. These investments helped Jackpot become the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Since its founding in 1972, the Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $149 billion in revenues, awarded over $105 billion in prizes, and contributed more than $32 billion in net profit for unrestricted local aid for cities and towns in the Commonwealth.

To get started, visit or download the iOS or Android app.

About Jackpot

Jackpot allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. Jackpot has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit or download the iOS or Android app.

