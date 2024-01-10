EAB And Bridgeu Partner To Help US Colleges Reach More International Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will help US colleges connect with students in over 140 countries via the BridgeU college guidance platform

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeU , the leading college and career guidance platform for international K-12 schools, and EAB , the premier provider of higher education research, technology, and enrollment solutions, today announced a partnership to help US colleges reach and recruit more international undergraduate students. As BridgeU's strategic partner in the United States, EAB will bring BridgeU's global reach to domestic colleges and universities to help them engage and attract high school students from around the world.



“We often hear from our counselors and students that US colleges and universities are among the most sought-after destinations for international students looking to study abroad,” said BridgeU CEO Lucy Stonehill.“By partnering with EAB, BridgeU will be able to work closely with many more US colleges to build meaningful, strategic relationships that ensure students have the tools, guidance, and information needed to make the right decisions about their future.”



Despite widespread interest in studying in the United States, the global higher education market for international students remains highly competitive. Students are weighing multiple options across many different countries when deciding on their postsecondary future.



“US colleges are highly motivated to connect with students abroad to grow their enrollments and bring different worldviews to their campuses, but recruiting international students can be difficult and expensive,” said EAB President of Marketing and Enrollment Solutions Chris Marett.“Colleges can now work with EAB to connect with the BridgeU global community, giving them a more effective way to reach international students as part of a comprehensive enrollment strategy.”



With an expansive network of K-12 international schools located in over 140 countries, BridgeU provides a comprehensive guidance program to more than 112,000 international high school students and 9,600 college counselors, teachers, and advisors. Purpose-built for international K-12 students and facilitated by deep relationships with partner high schools, BridgeU's guidance program supports students and advisors in navigating the complexities of selecting and applying to multiple higher education destinations. At the same time, the company enables colleges to build diverse and high-quality classes of international undergraduate students.

A recent ISC Research report highlights that the number of English-instruction K-12 schools abroad has increased by more than 50 percent in the past decade. Lucy Stonehill also points out that“with the projections of growth in the international school sector on one hand and the imminent enrollment cliff in the United States on the other, the international K-12 school segment has become an increasingly important market for US institutions.”



About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,500 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, and data analytics. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab .



About BridgeU

BridgeU's mission is to connect global student talent with the best higher education opportunities worldwide and to help K-12 schools and universities alike to harness the advantages of relationships and digital solutions to drive international student mobility. The BridgeU university and careers guidance platform is used by international K-12 schools in over 140 countries to help students make smarter, more informed decisions about their global higher education and career pathways. BridgeU's partnership services help universities to connect with the largest single community of international K-12 schools in the world and empower admissions teams to design truly student-centric recruitment strategies that align with institutional enrollment priorities. For more information about BridgeU, please visit bridge-u .

