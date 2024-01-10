Inuvo's Intentkey AI Powers The Privacy-First, Post-Cookie Era

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Confirms Technology Can Work Around Google's Latest Privacy Changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of Google's phase out of third-party cookies starting in January 2024, Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, has announced its continued commitment to a cookieless future with its IntentKey AI, outlining the ways its technology can already work around Google's changes.



IntentKey, powered by a large language model, creates cookieless audience models by leveraging over 25 million AI-identified concepts that represent consumer intent signals across the web. These concepts are used to understand why an audience is interested in a product and why URLs are visited. IntentKey models help marketers reach their audiences in today's post-cookie landscape.

"Google's fast timeline, closing cookies by the end of 2024, has caught some marketers off guard, but Inuvo has been preparing for a while. IntentKey can align, predict, and activate audiences across platforms without relying on cookies or other trackers,” said Inuvo CEO Richard Howe.“As the industry moves rapidly toward a cookieless reality, IntentKey stands ready to power more relevant digital experiences through ethical data practices and intended audiences - not identity-based audiences."

Featuring Non-Personal Identifying Information (NPII) that maintains consumer privacy and prevents personal data exposure, IntentKey enables brands to securely connect with high-intent audiences in the moment audiences signal readiness to engage. This approach eliminates the need for cookies to create audience models. IntentKey has delivered performance that beats incumbent media by up to 67%.

With the demise of the third-party cookie in 2024, led by Google and Apple, IntentKey stands ready to power the next generation of digital marketing through privacy-forward, cookieless audience models that provide both faster and more accurate audience targeting capabilities to drive results. To learn more, visit inuvo .

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .

