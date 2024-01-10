Organic Fertilizer Market Set To Surge At 6.4% CAGR, To Reach US$ 16,673.5 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government support in the form of subsidies and incentives for organic farming can significantly boost market growth Rockville , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic fertilizer market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 16,673.5 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global organic fertilizer market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Ongoing research and development efforts to create new and more effective organic inputs, such as bio-stimulants and microbial inoculants, can drive innovation and growth in the organic fertilizer sector. The integration of precision agriculture technologies, including data analytics and sensor technologies, can optimize the use of organic fertilizers by providing real-time information on soil health and nutrient requirements. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Collaborations between organic fertilizer manufacturers, research institutions, and agricultural organizations can foster the development of new products and promote the adoption of organic farming practices. Increasing awareness about the importance of soil health in overall agricultural productivity can drive the demand for organic fertilizers, which are known for improving soil structure and microbial activity. The emphasis on waste recycling and the circular economy has led to the development of organic fertilizers made from recycled organic matter, contributing to sustainability and reducing dependence on synthetic inputs. Marketing strategies that focus on educating consumers about the benefits of organic farming and the use of organic fertilizers can create a more informed and supportive consumer base. Climate-smart agriculture practices, which aim to adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, often involve the use of organic fertilizers to enhance soil resilience and reduce environmental impact. The establishment and recognition of global and regional organic fertilizer certification standards contribute to building trust among consumers and farmers, supporting market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 16,673.5 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



In 2024, the global organic fertilizer market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 8,966.2 million.

The plant source is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 65.6% in 2034.

The solid category is expected to hold a market share of 75.4% in 2024.

China is predicted to acquire a 59.4% of the global market share in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.8% by 2034.



“The use of blockchain technology for traceability in the organic fertilizer supply chain can enhance transparency and build trust among consumers who prioritize knowing the origins of the products they purchase,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Perfect Blend, LLC

California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

Biolchim S.p.A.

Queensland Organics

FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

Fertoz Ltd.

SPIC Ltd

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The organic fertilizer market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Recent Development



Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc.: Sustane is a company that specializes in manufacturing organic fertilizers and soil amendments, with a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Italpollina S.p.A.: Italpollina is an Italian company that produces organic fertilizers, biostimulants, and soil conditioners for sustainable agriculture.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global organic fertilizer market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on organic fertilizer market analysis by source (plant source, animal source), by application (cereals and crops, fruits and vegetables, lawn and turf), by form (solid, liquid), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Fertilizer Additives Market : Worldwide demand for fertilizer additives accounts for a market valuation of US$ 3.34 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2033-end.

Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market : The global organic fertilizer granulators market is valued at US$ 874 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2032.

Seaweed Biofertilizers Market : Seaweed Bio-fertilizers' consumption value is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2022-2032.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog