Perceptyx Names People Analytics & HR Strategy Veteran Al Adamsen SVP Of Leader & Workforce Transformation

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the leading employee listening and manager effectiveness platform, today announced it has appointed Al Adamsen SVP of Leader & Workforce Transformation. Adamsen has extensive experience in using people data and analytics to enhance the well-being, performance, and impact of individuals, teams, groups, and organizations.



Adamsen brings over 25 years of leadership experience to his new role. Before joining Perceptyx, he was founder and CEO of PAFOW, Inc., where he led conferences and academies focused on elevating the impact of people analytics, workforce planning, and employee experience professionals. He has also held leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Gap Inc., Infohrm (now SAP/SuccessFactors), and Kenexa (now IBM). Additionally, he has served as a leadership and career coach to leaders and teams at organizations such as Disney, Apple, Cisco, Mayo Clinic, and Stanford University.

“Al has an unmistakable passion for humanizing the workplace,” said John Borland, co-founder and CEO of Perceptyx.“He understands how to combine insights with action to improve the employee experience, and his expertise in people data is a perfect complement to the value we bring to our customers.”

Enterprises use Perceptyx to identify workplace issues and implement effective changes. In a world where job-related stress and burnout are all too common, organizations need to take concrete steps to balance employee wellness with their own commercial initiatives. Unlike traditional analytics vendors, Perceptyx combines people analytics data with expert consulting services, adding context businesses need to drive lasting workplace transformation.

“Throughout my career, I've sought to help companies improve the human experience at work,” said Al Adamsen, SVP, Leader & Workforce Transformation for Perceptyx.“Perceptyx has a very unique set of capabilities that enable leader and workforce transformation at speed, at scale, and in sustainable ways. This drives enterprise value, yes, yet it also helps promote people's ongoing effectiveness, well-being, engagement, and development. For this and a host of other reasons I'm more than excited to work with this world-class team and technology platform, a combination that delivers positive, lasting change.”

