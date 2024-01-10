Arcimoto To Present At The Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eugene, OR, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Arcimoto is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“The opportunity to showcase our vehicles as well as discuss the updated strategies we have implemented to bring Arcimoto to profitability at the Squire Investor Summit is one we are very excited about, and I look forward to the opportunities that will come from it.” - Said Chirs Dawson, chief executive officer at Arcimoto.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving and local delivery, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto .

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax and mysequire

