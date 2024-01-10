Televox Expands Overseas To Support United States Military With Appointment And Referral Reminders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, is proud to announce the expansion of its solutions to support the United States military overseas. Now available in facilities in 13 areas outside the continental U.S., TeleVox offers timely and reliable SMS, email, and voice services to help ease the burden of booking medical appointments and accessing referrals for military members stationed abroad.



Recognizing the unique healthcare challenges faced by the U.S. military and its service members serving hundreds or thousands of miles away from home, Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox, stated,“With our 30 years of expertise in patient engagement and communication, we are proud to offer services tailored to meet these specific needs and help our service men and women remain healthy and active.”

As a core Leidos Partnership for Defense Health partner, Oracle Health is helping to deploy a single, common electronic health record named Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS and contracted with TeleVox to provide its notification services as part of the overall project.

The notifications include medical and dental appointment management, as well as referrals for Army, Navy, and Air Force service members and their families. These have been successfully implemented across the United States and are now available for military healthcare facilities in Europe (United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey), Puerto Rico, Cuba, and in the Pacific region (Japan, South Korea, Bahrain, and the Indian Ocean).

“At TeleVox, we take great pride in providing our innovative and reliable technology solutions to support the brave men and women who selflessly serve our country,” Krishnan said.“Being able to contribute to their mission is not only a privilege but also a responsibility that we wholeheartedly embrace. Serving the military community is at the core of our values, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in their lives.”

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

