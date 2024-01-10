Amplitech Group Unveils AGTGSS Flagship Product, A Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B Radio And Launches New AGTGSS Division Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced a significant milestone in its AGTGSS (AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services) Division by proudly unveiling its Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B Radio along with a brand-new website, .



AmpliTech Group's AGTGSS division stands at the forefront of cutting-edge telecommunications technology as a distinguished Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in 5G solutions. With a relentless commitment to innovation, AmpliTech has established itself as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving landscape of fifth-generation wireless technology. The Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B Radio Network is expected to become the company's flagship product. With 16 Layers DL/ 8 Layers UL, CSI-RS and SRS Beamforming capabilities and Beam Steering Technology, this radio provides true 5G speeds with improved signal strength, enhanced coverage, increased user capacity and adheres to the ORAN specifications promoting openness and interoperability in radio access networks.

Nicely complementing this pivotal product release, the company also launched a new AGTGSS website. This dynamic online platform represents a leap forward in providing comprehensive and streamlined information about our division solutions to meet the evolving needs of our global 4G and 5G clientele.

AGTGSS is designed to be a hub of information, innovation, connectivity, and capability of the services provided. The website showcases our commitment to delivering world-class products and services across various industries, cementing our innovative vision in the 5G landscape.

A User-Friendly Interface, AGTGSS boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors navigating the site. The clean design and straightforward navigation make it easy for users to access information and explore our diverse offerings.

The website serves as a comprehensive catalog of our cutting-edge 4G and True 5G products and services. From providing a wide array of 4G/True 5G radio networks choices (RAN & ORAN) to full-service provider including on-site radio networks installations and cloud management. AGTGSS provides detailed information, including product and service specifications, enabling clients to make informed decisions.

With a global perspective in mind, AGTGSS caters to a diverse audience. The website is accessible from anywhere in the world, reflecting our commitment to providing solutions that transcend geographical boundaries.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group,“enthusiastically shares this major accomplishment in bringing true 5G speeds capabilities with the release of AGTGSS's flagship product, a Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B radio, delivering true G speeds to the 5G market, which is now readily available for pre-orders”. Mr. Maqbool added“knowing our imminent release of such pivotal 5G radio product, we started to actively work with major 5G industry players, sharing technical specifications and overall product performance with their technical teams. We are receiving very positive feedback and anticipate receipt of RFQ's during our Q1 2024”. Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool added, regarding launching the AGTGSS Division's new website: "We are delighted to launch the latest website for our AGTGSS Division, a crucial step in introducing our new lineup of True 5G Gig speeds products and services capabilities to the market. This new website will serve as a catalyst for even greater innovation and collaboration within the 5G industry players while also providing offerings to 4G and lower requirement customers. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, we invite industry professionals, partners, and clients to explore the new website and get more information on our solutions to bring true 5G speeds connectivity globally.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit:

About AGTGSS

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

